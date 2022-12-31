Two brothers initially charged with aggravated assault in connection to an attack on Arnold Narruhn are now facing charges of murder in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Dec. 11, Branty Walliby and Jerron Walliby assaulted Narruhn and sent him to the hospital, authorities have alleged.

Days later, the brothers were charged with aggravated assault and documents stated Narruhn was on life support.

Narruhn was later confirmed to have died in the hospital. An autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine found the manner of his death to be homicide, with the cause of death a blunt-force head injury, the Guam Police Department stated Dec. 15 in a press release

Immediately after Narruhn's death was identified as a homicide, spokesperson Carlina Charfauros of the Guam Office of the Attorney General told The Guam Daily Post the office would review the autopsy to determine if there is probable cause for additional charges.

According to court records, Branty Walliby and Jerron Walliby were indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony on Dec. 22. In addition, the brothers were charged with aggravated assault and Branty Walliby was charged with assault as a misdemeanor.

The brothers appeared Thursday afternoon in the Superior Court to enter a plea to the charges. Both of their attorneys, however, sought to have the hearing moved to determine if there were any conflicts of interest.

Branty Walliby is being represented by the Public Defender Service Corp., while Jerron Walliby was appointed the Alternate Public Defender.

The brothers are both currently confined by the Department of Corrections.

Alleged altercation

Charging documents stated Narruhn and another person were drinking alcohol together on a walk home around 4 p.m. Dec. 11, when they encountered the Walliby brothers.

The brothers reportedly wanted to fight Narruhn and the other man near New Fatima Mart in Dededo, but the second man told Narruhn not to fight them, according to court documents, and told the brothers and another man to go home.

Witnesses later told police they saw one of the brothers beating up another man while two others attempted to help the one being assaulted, the magistrate's complaint stated.

GPD investigators said surveillance footage corroborated the event as reported by witnesses, but the brothers denied starting the fight.