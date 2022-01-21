Wanted: Digital storytellers who care about climate change

The Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, in partnership with Guam Green Growth is seeking participants for a digital storytelling project called Kulo’: Navigating the Narrative.

The project calls attention to the climate crisis by giving youth an opportunity to enhance their digital storytelling skills by working with seasoned videographers, photographers, graphic design artists and journalists, according to a press release from the organizers.

The goal is to engage at least 15 young people ages 18 to 30 and empower them to create digital stories.

The project is expected to take more than five months.

Participants will also have access to audio/visual applications worth over $500, participate in a wellness program, have an opportunity to showcase their work in a public event and on digital platforms, and receive a $600 stipend in addition to other rewards upon completion of the program.

To apply, please visit @micronesiaclimatealliance or e-mail micronesiaclimatealliance@gmail.com.

The project is supported in part by funding from Humanities Guåhan, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

(Daily Post Staff)