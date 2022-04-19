A man wanted in connection to three active drug cases was arrested during a traffic stop and allegedly caught with methamphetamine.

Jerry Anus, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license.

According to court documents, police spotted a car veer off the road and turn off its headlights early Sunday morning.

Officers noted the license plate on the suspect’s vehicle was registered to another car, documents state.

During a search authorities found a glass pipe with meth and a plastic baggie with trace amounts of the drug, documents state.

Police noted he had three outstanding bench warrants for two drug cases in 2018 and another in 2019.