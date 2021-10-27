A man who was wanted by the local court in connection with two separate drug cases was placed under arrest after being pulled over inside a car on Monday night that had been reported stolen.

Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 30, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

He is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

Rosal was stopped by police for various traffic violations, court documents state. He did not have a driver's license, and allegedly told police his name was Michael San Nicolas before later admitting he lied and gave them his real name.

Authorities noted the vehicle's steering wheel cover had been removed and a screwdriver was being used as a key, documents state.

The car and its taillights also appeared to have been spray painted, documents state.

Rosal allegedly told police the car was not stolen, but officers learned that it was reported stolen.

During a search, investigators found two bullets and two and a half Xanax pills, documents state.

A Superior Court of Guam judge recently issued a warrant for Rosal's arrest after he failed to show up to court, where he was scheduled to plead guilty in a 2020 drug case.