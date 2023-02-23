A man who had been sought by police in connection to a Sinajana shooting two months ago was charged with attempted murder.

Ray Junior Guzman, 29, was accused of shooting a man on Dec. 11, 2022, while they smoked methamphetamine at Guzman's residence, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

When Guam Police Department officers arrived, the victim said Guzman shot him in the arm and officers observed blood flowing from a wound in the area. The man was taken to the hospital.

Days after the shooting, according to The Guam Daily Post files, GPD issued a wanted flyer for Guzman and urged the public to call them if they spotted him.

On Wednesday morning, the Post received a message from a source, who requested to remain anonymous, that Guzman was taken "into custody by undercover police officials after an anonymous tip on his location in Sinajana."

The information was verified by the Office of the Attorney General, which filed an affidavit of probable cause in charging Guzman. Detectives located him at approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Chalan Pago.

Guzman was seen sitting in a car with another male and appeared to have been holding an improvised meth pipe, with a bulbous end and black residue within, when detectives asked him to exit the vehicle.

"The report indicates that the defendant did not immediately comply with the officers' request for the defendant and the passenger to exit the vehicle, and that ten to fifteen minutes had elapsed before the defendant and the passenger exited the vehicle," according to the complaint.

Police discovered a stainless steel gun, later identified as a Smith & Wesson .22 Long Rifle CTG pistol loaded with a SIG Sauer magazine, with unexpended ammunition and a round in the chamber, the complaint stated.

After the firearm was taken into evidence, it was found that the gun was registered to another individual and that it had been reported stolen in 1994. In addition, Guzman did not have a firearms identification card, but allegedly admitted to possessing the weapon along with the pipe, the complaint stated.

In an interview with a detective, Guzman's passenger stated Guzman had "ice" and asked him if he wanted to smoke with him, however, they were unable to because the officers were present.

Guzman was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with special allegations of a deadly weapon used, aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of a firearm without firearms identification.

The AG's office stated Guzman could face life imprisonment if convicted on all charges.

Criminal history

At the time of Guzman's charging, he was on probation for a 2020 case and was ordered by the court to stay away from all firearms, the charging documents stated. According to Post files, Guzman was charged after police found him in a car with drugs and guns.

Prior to that case, Guzman was charged in 2014 for allegedly burglarizing Hamamoto Tropical Fruit World and in 2012 for allegedly stealing about $11,000 worth of personal property from a Mangilao home and trading the items for meth.

The AG's office criminal history background report stated Guzman was convicted of burglary in 2012 and 2014.