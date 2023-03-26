A man allegedly tried to pocket a few hundred dollars worth of Home Depot merchandise on Friday, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The complaint states that Guam International Airport Authority police responded to a call from a Home Depot employee who had a man identified as Ryan Issei Nakao Dalalo, detained.

Dalalo, the complaint alleged, “placed items from the store in his pockets while walking around and tried to leave the store without paying.”

The suspect didn’t make it out of the popular home improvement store. Instead, the complaint stated a Home Depot employee stopped him at the exit.

Dalalo was held in Home Depot's training room and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor attempted retail theft. The complaint stated that Dalalo attempted to steal about $305 in merchandise.

At the time he was picked up for the retail theft allegation, Dalalo was already on the run from authorities. Court documents state he had an active warrant for a 2022 case pending adjudication.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, his criminal history includes several encounters with the law, with at least five arrests resulting in two prior convictions for driving under the influence and family violence - along with one pending case for alleged drug possession and violation of court order.