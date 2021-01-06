The Guam Police Department has arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant of arrest in a 2017 misdemeanor case and now faces drug possession charges.

Ryan Jay Cruz, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police pulled the suspect over in Malojloj late Monday night.

During a search of the car, officers found a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue, documents state.

Cruz allegedly told police that the seller left the meth inside an empty can near a gym, adding that he left cash inside the can before he smoked the drugs.