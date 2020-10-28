Wanted man turns himself in to police

Ray Alfred Munoz, 36, self-surrendered to officers at the Southern Precinct Command on Tuesday morning, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Investigators issued a wanted flyer for Munoz on Monday stating that he was wanted for questioning in an ongoing complaint regarding assault and family violence.

He was last reported to have been spotted at the Ipan Village Mart in Talofofo before authorities began their search.

Police have yet to release information on the case or if charges have been filed against Munoz.

In 2012, Munoz was arrested after he allegedly threatened two people over money and assaulted a minor, Post files state.