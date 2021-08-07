War claims, BPT among resolutions to pass

Exemptions to the Business Privilege Tax and Use Tax for medical equipment and telemedicine technology as well as several changes to the official names of villages were among the measures passed by the Guam Legislature Friday.

Lawmakers also adopted Resolution 121-36, which requests President Joe Biden to act within his administrative authority to remove the deadline of one year to file a claim with the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act claims program, and to extend eligibility for war reparations to descendants of survivors who died after June 20, 2018, the initial filing deadline.

Some lawmakers were at times brought to tears as they spoke on the resolution when it was discussed in session earlier this week.

Speaker Therese Terlaje proffered an amendment - a single clause that read:

"Whereas, all war survivors present during the occupation have the right to war reparations regardless of time of death."

The speaker noted that so many of Guam's war survivors are now gone.

"They're in the books. They're in the Guampedia stories. They're in those beautiful war survivors books. Those people were not able to file claims," Terlaje said. "I'm talking about those who died, according to the law that was passed by Congress, who are not eligible to apply because they didn't die in the war. They died after the war, waiting for Congress."

Terlaje said her amendment was just a statement to remind and put into the record permanently "that we have not forgotten them just because Congress did."

"We have not and we will not," she added.

The amendment passed.

As session continued Friday, lawmakers placed Resolution 54-36 into the agenda and then voted on it.

Similar to Resolution 121, Resolution 54 asks Congress to remove any deadline for the survivor of World War II to file a claim, and affirms the need for Congress to repeal a provision in the WWII Loyalty Act that deducts 5% from the claims fund for administrative costs.

It was also adopted by the Legislature.

Bills passed and resolutions adopted