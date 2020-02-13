285 war claims checks to be distributed today

The Department of Administration prepared an additional 285 checks for adjudicated war claims this week. The checks are being issued to claimants who have been verified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and approved for payout by the local program.

Recipients were called on Wednesday and checks will be distributed at the Guam War Claims Processing Center in Tamuning - the former Hakubotan building - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Checks not picked up will be mailed.

Claimants picking up the checks must bring a valid photo ID and verify their social security number.

People picking up a check on behalf of a claimant must bring their own valid photo ID and a power of attorney, and must verify the claimant's social security number.

The Guam War Claims Processing Center will close its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and further war claims processing will be available at the Office of the Governor at Adelup on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The governor's office said more checks will be issued in the coming weeks as the Treasury Department continues to verify claims submitted through the local program. Recipients can expect to receive phone calls notifying them that their checks have been issued and were mailed.