War claims committee to hold first meeting

The inaugural meeting of the War Claims Adjudication Committee, which will help manage an upcoming round of financial reparations, will be held March 1.

According to an announcement from the governor's office, the group's first agenda will include electing a chairperson, reviewing the public laws about the upcoming round of war reparations and holding discussions of responsibilities, including application distribution and the filing period for applicants.

The program is expected to pay out up to $10 million in financial reparations to eligible residents who failed to file their applications for a previous congressional war reparations program. The current local program's eligibility requirements and payout amounts mostly reflect those of the first round of war claims.

In 2019, after a fix in the World War II Loyalty Recognition Act became federal law, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and lawmakers worked to make advance payments to those who were approved, using local funds, in exchange for eventual repayment from the residents' actual reparations.

But once the federal program's application period ended, more than 700 war claimants or their descendants petitioned to reopen the filing period, leading to the current law.

"For more than 75 years, past administrations have failed to pay the reparations owed to our war survivors. Many passed away with unanswered hope, so our administration prioritized this mission of fulfilling what we have always believed to be a sacred obligation," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said she stands committed to paying out the remaining war claims "to ensure no survivor or descendant is left behind."

Committee members include Speaker Therese Terlaje or her designee, Piti Mayor Jesse Alig or his designee, George Bamba as the governor's designee, Department of Chamorro Affairs President Melvin Won Pat-Borja and Joseph D. Franquez.

"The committee is composed of champions who have been crucial to securing war claim payments for our people and passionate about delivering justice," said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. "As they plan and finalize the war claims filing period and application, we look forward to helping our survivors, and their families and descendants, throughout the entire process."

The committee's first meeting will begin at 5 p.m. March 1, and will be streamed live via the governor's Facebook page.