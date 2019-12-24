Two highly anticipated and controversial bills have been sent to the Office of the Governor for her consideration.

The first is Bill 181-35, which would use a mix of fiscal 2019 lapsed funds and moneys transferred by the governor to pay reparations to World War II survivors.

The second is Bill 249-35, which would allow the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency to use up to $350,000 in arts funds from the qualifying certificate program for travel, which currently is prohibited by law. On Friday, senators passed the bill that also includes a cap on funding at $350,000 based on an amendment proffered by the bill’s author, Sen. Kelly Marsh, during session last week.

A third piece of legislation, also passed last week by senators, was sent to the governor's office. Bill 216-35 seeks to establish the stipend rate for members of the Guam Police Department Civilian Volunteer Police Reserve program. The bill is an effort to grow the police volunteer group that augments the local police force, which is severely short-handed.

No MOU yet

According to language in Bill 181, the bill itself becomes “effective upon the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the United States government and the government of Guam, which sets out the administrative process that must be adhered to for the government of Guam to pay awards – provided that this memorandum of understanding must be filed with the Guam Legislature prior to any funds being transferred for the payment of claims.”

The governor, in a press release last week, assured the public that her office continues to work diligently with the federal government to get a signed MOU.

Festival of Pacific Arts

The FestPac committee's budget, updated as of Nov. 27, submitted to the Legislature during a public hearing last month showed a $310,000 total.

When asked why the bill funding was capped at an amount above the budget, Marsh said the draft budget "is fluid and does not reflect an exact estimation of funds, so there needs to be flexibility."

"We are still finalizing the necessary costs for logistical and other needs in Hawaii, such as moving the canoes and works of art from the shipyard to the venue," Marsh said.

Marsh also sits on the local Festival of Pacific Arts planning committee as co-chairperson, alongside Ann Marie Arceo, Department of Chamorro Affairs director. Arceo said the FestPac committee continues to seek sponsors to cover portions of the line items on the budget, "and as we raise funds or get sponsors for those line items, we will remove them from the list.”

Marsh noted that "all expenses need to be reviewed and approved in a resolution passed by the board of CAHA."

"Its board members have expressed that they very much want to keep the costs of what is spent on FestPac at a minimum and the FestPac task force is of the same mind," Marsh said. The senator and FestPac planning committee co-chairwoman added that the "CAHA board and staff and the FestPac task force are highly self-motivated to fundraise. Fundraising events have been and will continue to be discussed each meeting."

Travel and accommodations

There are about 100 performers and about five others including CAHA staff who are traveling. Arceo said the budget was guided by CAHA staff who have helped organize previous trips to FestPac host nations.

Guam’s 2016 FestPac committee provided lodging, ground transportation as well as some meal coupons for visiting delegations.

Arceo said Hawaii will make much of the same accommodations. She said the reason the committee included those items in the budget is to cover lodging for the CAHA staff, any unexpected needs of the local delegation, and to ensure performers and cultural practitioners arrive at performances on time.

“Hawaii will be utilizing public transportation for the delegations,” Arceo said. “We know they’re going to be very busy ... because we’re not going to be the only delegation there and we know there’s going to be hundreds if not thousands of people who also attend FestPac to watch and learn. ... This way, they can avoid any delays or missed performances.”

She added that the committee continues to work toward raising funds and seek partnerships from the local business community to help defray government costs.

At the end of the day, Arceo said, the FestPac committee just wants to “represent the CHamoru culture and share the beauty of our local, indigenous traditions with the world … and even bring back some of the ways they promote their indigenous culture back at their countries.”