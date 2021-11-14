War claims fix resets deadline for compensation plan

The Legislature's solution to fixing an error in the recent war claims bill, which inadvertently expanded eligibility, has reset the deadline for the governor to submit a compensation plan for war survivors who missed the filing deadline for the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

The initial measure, Bill 130-36, was signed into law on Oct. 15 and required the governor to submit her plan within 30 days of enactment, or by Sunday. But this bill included language that would have granted eligibility regardless of the date of death - a provision that was never intended to be there.

The Legislature then passed Bill 217-36, essentially identical to Bill 130 but without the erroneous provision. However, Bill 217 also repeals Bill 130. Because all other language remains the same in Bill 217, the 30-day clock for the governor's compensation plan was again set to proceed after enactment.

And the timeframe was reset when Bill 217 became law on Nov. 9, according to the governor's spokeswoman. The new deadline is in early December.

Possibly hundreds of claimants could benefit from this recent war claims bill.

In her letter signing the bill into law, the governor did commit to submitting a plan, but she didn't say when.

Because it was known that Bill 130's true intent was not to cover all claimants regardless of when they died, and that the Legislature was working on a fix, the Guam Daily Post asked Adelup if the compensation plan will come earlier than the new deadline. A response has not yet been provided.

Meanwhile, a separate bill had been introduced to address war survivors left out of the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act and Bill 217, those who died prior to Dec. 23, 2016.