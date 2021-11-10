War claims fix signed into law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed Bill 217-36 into law. This measure is to correct Bill 130-36, war claims legislation that was passed and enacted containing an error that expanded eligibility beyond the intention of the bill.

The expansion was estimated to cost as much as $150 million.

Lawmakers passed Bill 217 last week after several days discussing how the error made its way into Bill 130. Ten senators voted for the fix, while three were absent and excused from voting.

Sens. James Moylan and Amanda Shelton voted against Bill 217. They cited a need to address all claimants, regardless of when they died, which was the purpose of the erroneously included language to begin with.

Bill 130 was initially intended to address claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. However, the federal law deemed claimants ineligible for reparations under the act if they died prior to Dec. 23, 2016.

Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced an amendment to Bill 130 that would have expanded eligibility to all claimants regardless of the date of death, but the amendment was ruled materially different from the bill. It was included anyway due to administrative oversight.

Bill 217 is now known as Public Law 36-62.

As it is essentially identical to the enacted version of Bill 130, save for the erroneous language, the governor is still tasked with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the World War II Recognition Act deadline.

In her enactment message, Leon Guerrero stated that the payment of war claims contemplated in the new law is imperfect.

"No such payment could ever provide adequate redress for the suffering of our people during the Japanese occupation of Guam in World War II. But in our effort to provide some measure of reparations to more of our greatest generation, many of whom are no longer with us, we should take care not to sacrifice the pursuit of the perfect," the governor added, stating that she intends to submit an implementation plan that may provide reparations to hundreds of claimants who may not have received them otherwise.

Deadline questions

Bill 130 was signed on Oct. 15. It gave the governor 30 days from enactment to submit the payment plan. That would be about a week from now.

While Bill 217 otherwise contains the same language as Bill 130 enacted, it also repealed the initial law. The Guam Daily Post is awaiting confirmation on whether this also reset the 30-day submission deadline and, even if so, whether a plan is being developed that can be submitted within the original timeframe from the enactment of Bill 130.