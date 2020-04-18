War claims payments from US Treasury close to issuance

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Friday announced the United States Department of the Treasury is sending out letters to all Guam war reparations claimants who received final award letters from the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission.

The letter from the Treasury will explain the payment process and a payment voucher will be enclosed. Claimants must complete and return the voucher to the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service in order to receive payments, San Nicolas stated.

There's one caveat: Only those who have not executed an agreement that assigned their claims to the Government of Guam will be receiving the war claims payments from the Treasury Department, San Nicolas said.

These letters will be mailed to the same addresses that final award letters were mailed to by the commission, San Nicolas stated.

For claimants who have died, the Treasury will require documentation, such as a will, letters of appointment, powers of attorney, letters of guardianship, etc., from the next of kin to prove ownership of the final award.

If you need to change your mailing address or prove ownership of final award, contact the Judgment Fund Branch at Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service at 866-277-1046 or judgment.fund@fiscal.treasury.gov.

Those who have assigned their claims to the government of Guam but have not received their payments will not be entertained by the Treasury Department and are advised to contact the governor's office for payment, San Nicolas stated.