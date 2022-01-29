War claims plan passed

Senators voted Friday to approve the governor’s submitted plan to pay a new round of World War II reparations.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was required by the initial public law authorizing a locally administered war claims program to send forth an implementation plan to lawmakers for their consideration.

Her plan, in the form of Bill 230-36, was voted on at the close of legislative session Friday. It passed with a vote of 12, with two excused absences from session: Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Telena Nelson.

Sen. Joanne Brown was the lone lawmaker to vote against the measure.

Brown supported a failed attempt during deliberations on the bill to require Section 30 money be used to pay for the reparations. In her remarks, she stressed that where the money to pay claims comes from was a key issue for her.

“I don’t see where the justice is where those who have been victimized as a result of (World War II) are ending up paying for their own compensation,” she said.

The upcoming payouts mirror amounts and eligibility from a recently completed program handled by the federal government. It would pay:

• $15,000: for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $12,000: for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $10,000: for those who suffered forced march or internment or who hid to evade internment.

• $25,000: for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.

Heirs of a “compensable Guam decedent” will be paid only once all approved applications for World War II survivors are paid, according to the implementation plan, which was submitted in the form of legislation for senators to adopt, amend or reject.

A new adjudication commission will review claims, and will be under the administration of the Guam Museum.

Most of the other bills voted on Friday passed unanimously by senators present, including:

• 142-36: Ensuring that the offense of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor cannot be reduced from a felony of the third degree to a misdemeanor.

• 162-36: Amending rules and regulations relative to program funds maintained by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

• 174-36: Addressing election-related timelines associated with the primary election, nomination petitions and voter registration.

• 185-36: Transferring the former Dededo solid waste transfer station to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency for its headquarters.

• 173-36: Addressing and modernizing election-related issues inclusive of write-in votes, counting provisional ballots, electioneering at polling places, the cancellation of the primary election in certain circumstances and vacancies.

• 229-36: Complying with legislative and administrative changes to the CHamoru Land Trust Commission.

One bill passed with two nay votes, Bill 83-36, which amends the size, weight and load limitations, and restrictions of certain vehicles. The measure designates certain highways for vehicles with larger loads, and allows the Department of Public Works to issue special permits that authorize overweight trucks to legally traverse a roadway.

Brown, along with Sen. Sabina Perez, voted against the measure.

Lawmakers also approved two resolutions that expressed support for veterans assistance legislation in Congress.