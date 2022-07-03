As the rain drizzled over the Pago Bay bridge, a group of war survivors, military officials, elected leaders and veterans huddled in a tent, all braving the weather to remember one of the darkest chapters in Guam's history.

“Thousands of CHamorus were forced to march to camps like Asinan and Manenggon during the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II,” Yona Mayor Bill Quenga told the crowd.

On Sunday, separate memorial services were held to honor those who suffered and survived or died at the two sites. In July 1944, as American troops were preparing to retake the island, Japanese soldiers forced almost all of the island’s people into concentration camps. The largest of these was at Manenggon in a valley between Yona and Talo’fo’fo’.

“It’s hard to grasp the enormity of the suffering and hardship the CHamoru people went through during the occupation. The pain and horror of torture, rape and killings is unimaginable. But the history of our past can be our solace today. Let’s be uplifted knowing our island and our people, together with the courageous U.S. military allies, prevailed – and came out of it together and stronger.”

Guampedia has noted some of the suffering experienced by the thousands who endured the trip to the valley.

“The long march was an extreme hardship for some, and many accounts exist of people who died along the way, or babies lost during childbirth who were left on the side of the road to Mañenggon,” Guampedia has published in an article about the concentration camp. “They were not allowed to give a proper burial for those who died on the route, and when some fell sick, the others had to continue the march, leaving their loved ones behind.”

Quenga told the island’s elderly in attendance that the island's people “are going to continue loving” them.

“Today, let’s remember how we overcame our enemies. Let the history of our people: perseverance and strength, be an example of how we, as a determined and united people, can defeat whatever comes our way, even through today’s uncertain times,” Quenga said,

Asinan, which is between the Pago and Lonfit rivers, was a smaller concentration camp that held CHamoru people in the closing days of the island’s Japanese occupation.

Soledad Cabrera Ofalla, who spoke to The Guam Daily Post in 2020, recounted her childhood experience at the site. She was just 6 during Guam’s first Liberation Day on July 21, 1944.

“Oh, how they made us suffer. Luckily, they put us by the river. That’s how we get our water,” she said at the time. “Lucky my mom knows how to boil, so we won’t get sick. There was plenty people over there ... and lucky we got plenty chicken. But that kind of life, I don’t want to see that life again.”

Sorrow and pain

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero began her remarks to the war survivors in CHamoru, speaking of the honor it was to be with them at the riverside ceremony. She noted the sadness that gripped people during the occupation, and the deep feelings that are relived during the Liberation Day season.

Through experiencing war, our people became stronger, Leon Guerrero said in Guam’s native language.

“I stand here in great honor and respect for all our past generations. For all the sorrow, and the pain, and the very, very atrocious memories of what has happened to our people here on Guam,” she began in English.

Guam was among the few American territories that were invaded and occupied by Japanese forces during World War II.

“Our people saw our loved ones beheaded. Our people feared for our women to be raped. Our people have actually feared for their livelihood. I cannot imagine how that is,” Leon Guerrero said.

But sharing these stories is important, the governor stressed, especially since many of our living survivors were very young when they experienced the occupation.

“To hear (about) a mother who crouched down, and protected her child, despite the beatings that she had – was very painful,” Leon Guerrero said. “I can only imagine – I was trying to visualize it, but I couldn’t because it brought tears to my eyes.”

This year’s memorial theme “Mamfamagu’on ha’ ham gi ennao na tiempo” or “We were only children then,” reflects that perspective. Sunday’s events were hosted by the Manenggon Memorial Foundation.

“We will commemorate Chagui’an, Asinan, Pigo, Fena, Faha, Tinta, As Mateo, Umafit, Besbes, Payesyes, Eda’ Agaga’, Fonte, Mata, Utan and Manenggon, and all other internment camps and sites where our people were forcibly marched to or interned in those last days of that dark time, and where some were executed or simply left to perish,” the foundation stated in a release about upcoming events it will host this year.