War museum unveils attractions planned for Freedom Park

Exhibits, outdoor exercise, entertainment and event spaces, and a children's boot camp are all in the works as the Pacific War Museum prepares to open the doors to its new home: Tamuning's Freedom Park.

The museum was founded in 2001 by the late Marine Corps Sgt. John Gerber, whose advocacy for military history appreciation included the effort to rename the island's major highway to Marine Corps Drive.

His wife, Mel Gerber, president and director of the museum's foundation, said at a media conference Wednesday that the pandemic led to a "series of events" and the temporary closure of the facility, which is currently located near Adelup.

The board was left with two options, she said: permanently close the museum and find a new home for its hundreds of artifacts and exhibits; or invest time, energy and capital to reopen the museum as an attraction for tourists, residents and military families.

"With a grateful heart, I am pleased to announce we decided to pursue the second option, to continue pursuing our mission," Gerber said, which is to "inspire people young and old to embrace lessons from the battles that took place in the Pacific theater and Guam."

According to Gerber, the foundation is hoping to open all the attractions by the end of the year.

The museum will be seeking sponsorships from corporations and individuals, and for community volunteers to help with the development. Those seeking more information on how to support the museum can email sponsor@guampacificwar.org.

According to a release, projects that will begin and open to the public in 2022 include:

• Pacific war exhibits, which will include artifacts and stories of "perseverance and heroism" in the region.

• Gift shop and cafe, which will offer books, models, games and collectibles, and CHamoru cultural souvenirs.

• Freedom walking park, which is being billed as "Tamuning's first and only walking park" that will be safely lit at night.

• "Chamorro Patriot Pavilion" an outdoor venue to host small and mid-sized events.

• Freedom Park Entertainment Venue, which will be designed to host a 2,500-person outdoor event or ceremony. The museum will use the space for a weekly food truck night and annual fair.

• Camp Gerberville, an immersive experience for children 12 and under that will offer a "soft-play assault course," fighter jet playground, kids' mess hall and a boot camp.

"With the help of John's family, his friends, his fellow Marines and veterans – we hope to continue John's legacy here at Freedom Park for generations to come," Gerber said.