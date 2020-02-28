War reparations close to $9M, some experience delay

The government of Guam has spent about $8.9 million of the $14 million reserved to pay war claims as of Thursday, distributing 851 checks in total. About 200 more checks are pending for the more than 1,000 claims processed for local payment.

This week, GovGuam cut 220 checks, including for 34 stateside claimants, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, press secretary for the governor.

Some claimants have experienced delays. As part of the local payment process, each claimant signs a consent form that essentially assigns his or her claim to GovGuam from the U.S. Treasury Department. Before the local government can cut a check, the Treasury must verify the claim.

Paco-San Agustin said delays are due to the need for verification. Some claimants are experiencing document-related issues. As an example, a power of attorney document may have been provided but may only apply to medical care, she added.

"We are working on these cases," Paco-San Agustin said.

The Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act was the initial payment mechanism for war claims. It utilizes Section 30 money, a funding source the local government receives from the withholding taxes of federal employees and military service members who work on Guam. However, the federal law lacked the provision to authorize the Treasury to make payments.

Guam efforts were set in motion to make the payments at the local level with GovGuam hoping to get federal money later on. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Public Law 35-61 in early January, which facilitated the local payment of war claims. Survivors with adjudicated claims began applying for the process in late January.

A claims processing center was established early on at the former Hakubotan building in Tamuning but it is now closed. However, Adelup can still process claims until House Resolution 1365 becomes federal law, Paco-San Agustin said.

HR 1365 is a congressional bill proffered by Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas. It's meant to add the payment authorization that the Loyalty Recognition Act lacked. It passed the Senate on Feb. 12 and is undergoing House review before it is sent to President Donald Trump for signature.