War survivor: Never again

World War II survivor Soledad Cabrera Ofalla was 6 when the island was liberated from the Japanese occupation in 1944.

“Happy Liberation! I am still alive now,” said Ofalla, as she recalls the hard times for her and her family during the war. “But really, when I think back, it really pisses me off and sometimes I call God to please forgive me for hating all those Japanese that made us suffer.”

She recalls the long march to a concentration camp in Asinan, Manenggon.

Her family had to use bamboo and coconuts to build their homes. The floor was dirt.

“Oh, how they made us suffer. Luckily, they put us by the river. That’s how we get our water,” she said. “Lucky my mom knows how to boil, so we won’t get sick. There was plenty people over there ... and lucky we got plenty chicken. But that kind of life, I don’t want to see that life again.”

Ofalla, who lives in Piti, said those times were very violent.

“I am scared of them and they are still carrying their guns,” she said. “Even if we are not doing anything they will kick you and they take our food, too. I don’t know why they do that to us. We don’t have any gun or what. We obey everything they say to us. We cannot do anything. If you try to stop then they will kill you.”

During the nearly three years of the Japanese occupation of Guam, 1,170 Guamanians were killed, and 14,721 suffered, according to Guampedia.com. More than 3,000 U.S. troops were killed and more than 18,000 Japanese lost their lives during the Second Battle of Guam, according to the Department of Defense.

She said she is lucky to have survived and to share her story with her family and others who have the time to listen.

“I’m so happy that even God had guided us through and happy most of my family are still alive,” she said.

Ofalla will be 87 this November.

She joins others in the community who will be remembering and reflecting on Guam’s 76th Liberation Day without a parade or the many memorials that normally precede and follow the island's largest celebration.

The pandemic suspended this year's Liberation Day festivities.

A miracle to be alive

“This is the first time that I can think of that we miss Liberation Day,” said war survivor Joseph Mafnas. “It’s always been a big event for the island of Guam.”

Mafnas was born in January 1944, just seven months before Guam was liberated.

“It’s kind of a miracle for me to be alive today,” he said, as he shared how his family kept him hidden in a cave near what is now the Barrigada Memorial Park in Tiyan.

“That is where I was for the duration during the time of the invasion of the Japanese. When I was born, my mom will try to hide me because the Japanese will take the kids away from the parents because they don’t want them to be concentrating too much on trying to raise the kids, because they are being used to cook for the Japanese and do laundry for them."

He said his mom would ask one of their relatives or a friend to find some food for him. He recalls stories of women bringing him goat's milk and whatever else they could find for him.

After American troops found him and the others in hiding, Mafnas said he was taken to a hospital. He was malnourished.

“I was almost 7 months at the time. I still can’t believe I survived all those rough days that my mom and dad were being used to do labor for the Japanese and here I am being hidden and trying to survive all those days. I still get goosebumps,” he said.