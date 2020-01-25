The more than 75-year wait is finally over for some.

War survivors were filled with emotion inside the Guam War Claims Processing Center in Tamuning when the center opened Friday morning as each one of them took that final step needed to secure their reparations payment.

Florence Quitugua, 79, arrived at the center just before 6 a.m. and was first in line.

"Thank you, everybody!" said Quitugua, who was in tears once she completed the process.

"I'm OK besides sad and happy," she said. "Lucky I am still alive. Thanks to the Lord."

"I am happy. I thank the Lord and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the senators. I don't care if it's small or big but thank you very much for everything."

Quitugua recalled the long walk from Hagåtna to the Manenggon concentration camp during the Japanese occupation. She was just a little girl during the Japanese occupation of Guam. Her memory of the war is limited to a time she remembers her father carrying her in his arms and her mother being slapped in the face by Japanese soldiers.

The mother of seven and grandmother of about 16 will be awarded $10,000, which she plans to give to her children.

More than 3,600 have filed claims.

Quitugua was told that she should expect to receive her check in about one week.

Quitugua was among dozens more who lined up early Friday to process their claims.

"I feel good," said Francisca Damian Quenga, 83, also a war survivor. "I am very happy because we suffered during the war."

"It's about time," said war survivor Jose Delgado, 87.

"I am very happy. Thanks to the Lord," said Felicita Naputi. "I am glad it's happening right now."

"The process is pretty good," said Raymond Laguana, 76. "But, I hope they get us the checks earlier."

Everyone was required to have their adjudication letters from the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission based in Washington, D.C. The commission has approved hundreds of claims, many of them for $10,000 or $12,000 each.

The center will continue to process claims for the next couple of weeks.

Between $13 million and $14 million in local funding has been set aside for reparation payments. The local government hopes congressional action will free up more funding.

The funding source comes from local matching funds for Medicaid that were reimbursed by the federal government after Guam was awarded a 100% share through the federal Medicare Assistance Percentage program, according to the governor.

If the local funding source is fully used before the passage of the congressional solution, in the form of H.R. 1365, Leon Guerrero said GovGuam will continue to process claims and find funding until the resolution is enacted.