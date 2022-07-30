War survivor traded Japanese officer's gold teeth for a Coke

It's hard to imagine what life was like during World War II, let alone what the experience was like for a young child.

“I have a treasury in my mind, inside my head, that I remember and, before I leave this planet, I would like to share,” said 86-year-old Ben Taisipic, a war survivor.

Today, many of those who survived the war are in their 80s and 90s, including Taisipic, who was around 7 years old when the Japanese occupation of Guam began.

“Oh, my God, you grow up so fast. My first job was teaching the water buffalo how to ride, so we could put them to work, and even the cow,” he said. “Also we made rope. The pago tree we used to make rope, we harvest the pago and we made rope then we trade that in Agana or trade it with other people for food or something else.”

At this age, Taisipic should have been in school, but instead, he and many others his age were put to work by the Japanese.

“They gave me a job, they called me the honey bucket. That’s my name during school, here comes the honey bucket,” he said. “They gave us the bucket to fill with manure, chicken, dog, pigs, cow, water buffalo, human.”

The young Taisipic had to fill six buckets with manure each day. Any failure to do so would bring dire consequences.

“If I got problems finding manure in the area I’d sit in front of the school entrance and I told them, hey, if you don’t fill that bucket, man, I am going to get beaten up,” he said. “I made them use my bucket so I wouldn’t get beat up by the Japanese.”

He collected human feces from his classmates to meet the quota daily and be spared punishment.

“I told my other classmates, hey, man I need you to help me, if you need the bathroom use that bucket over there, so I don’t get slapped or kicked,” Taisipic said.

The children were scared of Japanese soldiers, as age didn’t matter when it came to the atrocities of war. Taisipic recalled one particular child who was beaten repeatedly.

“We had this individual, oh, my God, we could hear him, Estaquio, a mile away six days a week. Hearing him yelling every day Monday through Saturday on our way to school because the Japanese were just beating the hell out of him, because he looked so American, but his family is German.”

The echoes of the wailing child seared in his mind were enough for Taisipic to hide when a Japanese soldier was near. He learned their habits and used them to his advantage to avoid encounters.

“I was so afraid to meet a Japanese because the first thing that they do is 'pinta' you, you get slapped, kicked, and all of that threatening to stick you with the bayonet. I don’t know, but my instinct, I am worse than a dog, I can smell them a mile away,” he said. “Then I would find the closest coconut tree and the tallest one. I climb up and stay there until I can’t see them anymore.”

With war raging around him, Taisipic never got a chance at just being a child. As Japanese and American forces collided and the occupation drew close to an end, he had buried five people — three Japanese soldiers, a Japanese Interpreter and a CHamoru man.

He distinctively remembered the locations of graves he dug and also recalled that he came close to ending up in a grave himself.

“Me and two others, we buried a lieutenant and two enlisted men in Manenggon,” he said as he recalled the events that transpired when American soldiers were retaking the island.

He said it was late afternoon when the Marines finally appeared at the Manenggon concentration camp.

“The Japanese headquarters, they have about six or seven, an officer, enlisted man and a sergeant … they must have known that the Americans already landed on Guam and were going to patrol all over the island, so they vacated the camp and someone, an elderly in the camp, started yelling that the Japanese headquarters was empty, the Japanese left,” he said.

The news travelled quickly and word spread that resources were left at the headquarters, drawing CHamoru people from another camp across the river.

“There was rice and all the goodies left behind so when we heard we went over and started helping ourselves. And then, for some reason, on the other side a man from a different village was told by one of our citizen from Yona that this was for the people of Yona and it wasn’t his jurisdiction, go back to the other side of the river,” he said.

With anger, he said, the man went back to his camp and told the Japanese officer in charge that people were stealing food meant for the Japanese military.

“The officer came with him over to our side and that was when they were going to start putting us in the hole for the mass grave,” he said.

But, by chance, Taisipic survived.

“It just so happened that at the same time on the north end of the camp, Jesus Leon Guerrero and the Marines are already there. Everybody got excited that the Americans are here,” he said.

In CHamoru, people chanted, “the Americans are here, the Americans are here,” carrying through the camp.

“This guy that brought the Japanese from the other side of the river heard it so they started running,” he said.

He said the man was accompanied by two enlisted soldiers and an officer.

“They wanted to get back to their side of the camp and they jumped towards the river — that’s when they got shot. Then a CHamoru guy got killed by crossfire. We buried him, also, not too far from where we buried the two enlisted and one officer,” he said.

Taisipic found a bayonet on the deceased Japanese officer and took it, then he took something else.

“He had a lot of gold in his mouth. I took the bayonet and pried it out. I was going to get the gold teeth but, then all the teeth came out. I took it and left it in my pocket,” he said.

Taisipic kept the gold teeth with him at all times, knowing it could come in handy.

“I had it with me in my pocket day and night, 24 hours, and then when the Marines settled, somebody came with a Coca-Cola and it was my first taste. I love it! I had never tried Coca-Cola and it was so good,” he recalled.

He recalled another encounter with a man that was wanted by the Japanese, George Tweed.

“I remember Tweed. They gave the instruction not to look at him, the CHamoru that were escorting him to the northern part of the island. Before they continue his trip to the northern end of the island my grandmother and aunt were asked by those helping Tweed for food. So they designated me to take it to give it to him because I was young.”

The cost of helping an American was your life, those helping Tweed knew that Taisipic’s age wouldn’t arouse the suspicion of occupying forces.

“The CHamoru that escorted him took it for granted that I won’t arise the Japanese or interpreter in Yona, Binenbe, the most hated,” he said.

When Taisipic met Tweed, he said, they had a brief exchange of words.

“I said my grandmother and auntie cooked this for you. He said, 'Tell your family I appreciate it very much,'” Taisipic said.