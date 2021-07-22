The hundreds of stories of strength and resiliency from those who lived through World War II and the Japanese occupation of Guam more than seven decades ago will hopefully be remembered for decades to come.

It's those memories, even though troubling to recall at times, that war survivors like Cynthia Tenorio Terlaje share so generations of Guamanians will never forget.

"I'm here. I survived World War II, survived typhoons and all kinds of disaster," said Terlaje, who was the keynote speaker during the 77th Liberation Day ceremony held on the front lawn of the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex at Adelup on Wednesday. "I want to thank all the World War II survivors, because we're the best. We're the best! God bless our island of Guam and all our people. Biba, Liberation of Guam."

Dozens of people attended despite the heavy rainfall that hit the island during the ceremony, and thousands more watched from various social media sites that streamed the event online.

Terlaje's story

Terlaje was only 9 years old when Japanese planes bombed the island. On Dec. 8, 1941, she and her siblings had to stuff whatever necessities they were able to carry inside pillowcases.

She said her family walked up the hill to Tutujan – in what is now the village of Agana Heights – toward Manenggon to hide. She recalled that her father dug a hole near the river, which they used as shelter from the bombs.

She was very sick, Terlaje said.

"As we continued living in that hole, I had no idea how long we stayed there. Then I remember my mother came to me, not saying anything," she said. Her mom kissed her and left her all alone.

Her family made the tough decision, believing she was too ill and wouldn't make it.

Some time passed before a man found Terlaje and carried her on his back to bring her to safety.

"There were people running everywhere, bombs coming down from the sky, machine guns from different directions," she said. "There were just dead bodies all over."

She said they walked through the jungle to a U.S. military camp in Agat where thousands of interned CHamorus had fled.

Several days later, she said she was feeling better and saw hundreds of people coming out from the jungle.

That's when she was reunited with her family.

It was years later when she was grown up and with a family of her own that Terlaje would miraculously be reunited with her guardian angel, Francisco Terlaje, the man who had found her in that hole and carried her to safety.

She is thankful to be alive today even as she said that people now are "fighting an invisible war – the coronavirus." She took a few moments to urge residents to get vaccinated.

There were 143 empty chairs with black ribbons placed at the corner of the front lawn to remember each life lost on Guam to COVID-19.

Remembering a generation's sacrifices

A wreath presentation was also led by government and military leaders, and war survivors.

"There is nothing that we can say or do that will bring back our loved ones lost during the occupation. There is no ceremony that will ever completely do justice to their memories. There is no way we would be able to walk in their shoes," said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, who led the ceremony. "But, as we celebrate Liberation Day, we gather as a people of all races and creeds to let the survivors of the occupation and their families know they are not alone."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio also addressed the audience.

"We heard cries of joy, of cathartic relief, of freedom. Battle cries from men and machines rang forth on our beaches. The smell of sulfur and gunpowder rose into the air, spreading itself over the island. A welcome sign that help was here. Brave and courageous American soldiers landed upon our beaches and charged forward against artillery shells and gunfire, weathering through dozens of fellow countrymen dropping around them. They persisted and they changed our destiny. This day marked the beginning of the end of a years-long enemy occupation," said Leon Guerrero. "No longer would our people be forced to speak a foreign language and forget our native tongue. No longer would our people bow to Japanese soldiers. And no longer would our people live in fear wondering if today would be their last."

Lt. Gov Tenorio said, "It is our responsibility as the sons and daughters of Guam, and all those who have moved to our island to make Guam home to forever remember the pain, the sacrifice and the life that our people had to endure, and then turn the page to be able to lead us into a very thriving island community."

"It is our duty and responsibility to teach each other and our children and all those younger about the rich history that the CHamoru people have made on this land. It is also our responsibility to recognize the sacrifices of the sons and daughters of Guam who volunteered their lives and time to maintain our peace and liberty," said Tenorio, who challenged others to ensure next year Guam shows its manåmko' "an excellent liberation celebration."