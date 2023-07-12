War survivors invited to free show at SandCastle in Tumon

World War II survivors are invited to a special, free showing of “Kårera, Voyage of Wonder” next week at the SandCastle in Tumon.

The multimedia show features over 50 performers and fire dancers, acrobats, live musicians and “stunning visuals,” according to the Baldyga Group website.

The free event is a partnership among the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Office of Sen. Jesse Lujan.

The showing will be hosted at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and each survivor will be able to bring one family member or friend as a guest, Lujan’s office announced in a press release. For reservations, call GVB at 671-646-5278.

More than 400 slots remained available as of Tuesday, according to GVB spokesman Josh Tyquengco, but seats are filling up quickly.

Lujan said in a statement that his office has worked with the Baldyga Group to coordinate events for senior citizens in previous terms. War Survivor Remembrance Day was celebrated June 28, around when the senator had a chance to see “Kårera” for himself.

“It was a great show and I think it will be a treat for our war survivors to enjoy. When I found out that the Mayors' Council and the Guam Visitors Bureau were also looking to plan an event for our war survivors, I suggested sponsoring a matinee showing for war survivors and one family member of their choosing. I enjoyed putting together these types of events in my previous terms, so I was happy to help the Mayors' Council and the Guam Visitors Bureau.” Lujan said.