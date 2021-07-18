War survivors reflect on memories of occupation

Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series on stories shared by survivors of World War II. Part one was published in the July 17 edition of The Guam Daily Post.

The island held a memorial Mass at San Dimas Church for those who perished at Faha and Tinta in Malesso'.

Nearly 50 CHamoru men and women were massacred at those sites. The tragic events led to a rebellion of the Malesso' people in which they liberated themselves from Japanese forces.

Priscilla Tenorio Tuncap, like thousands of other CHamorus marched to Manenggon.

“We marched from Sinajana to Manenggon,” Tuncap said. “My sister was 14, I was 7 or 8, and my two brothers were 4 and 5.”

She remembered vividly the day Japanese soldiers rode into her home and tried to kill her father.

“So the Japanese, 14 horses came to our ranch in Sinajana and they wanted to kill my dad’s pig, and the pig was ready to give birth. My mom said, 'Don’t do it Vicente, but the Japanese came over and with his big knife tried to cut my father,” Tuncap said.

It was a terrifying experience. She said every time Japanese soldiers would visit her ranch, she and her sister had to hide in the jungle.

“Every time my father told me that, I said, 'I don’t know why he’s doing that,' and my mom said, it's so that my sister doesn’t get raped. That just blew my mind,” Tuncap said.

Only a child at the time, Tuncap said these were the experiences she could remember. Beyond that she only recalls marching to Manenggon while enduring the rain and mosquitoes.

During a ceremony in Asan, both Tuncap and Terlaje honored those who died.

The beaches of Asan were one of the landing sites of American forces as they liberated the island from Japanese occupation in 1944.

87-year old Juan Q. Guzman, traveled from Sumay to Malesso'.

Guzman clearly remembered the days he was put to work by the Japanese.

"In fact they made me work during Japanese time," Guzman said. "They gave me a cow cart and in fact, because the Japanese when they came in they had one truck and they tell me to load the weapons to another place."

The job was laborious but Guzman was young and didn't feel the strain of the work.

"I really didn't feel you know, maybe because I was young," Guzman said.

Thinking about those days triggered Guzman to remember how lucky he was to survive.

"One of my friend, his name was Borja, he died, he was attacked. What happened the Japanese shot and hit the cart and killed him," Guzman said.

At the tail end of the war Guzman was marched from Sumay to Fena and then to the Manenggon concentration camp in Yona.

It was there that American soldiers came to their aid.