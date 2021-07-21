War survivors' son: 'We're still not there'

Lawmakers heard emotional testimony for a pair of resolutions asking the president and Congress to remove the filing deadline for war claims, as well as a bill to pay claimants who had missed the deadline.

"Twenty-eight thousand, one hundred and five days. Next week, it's going to be 28,105 days since Guam was liberated. Twenty-eight thousand, one hundred and five days for all of us collectively to get this right," said Ralph Rivera, the son of World War II survivors. "We had that many days to complete this project and we're still not there."

Rivera said Guam has an obligation to fulfill a commitment to its war survivors.

His mother – "the most amazing human being" he knew – is no longer alive, but "from up above, I guarantee you, she's telling me get this right," Rivera said. His father is still alive, but is living in Washington.

Rivera said he would be advocating for both of them "in reminding all of us that we need to remember."

"I cannot fathom the atrocities and the fear that they all went through," he added.

Lillian Terrell, whose mother passed away in 2007, said she became upset when she was told her mother never filed war claims.

"That's not her fault. She could not live to 2018, she was sickly. She was already in her 90s," Terrell said. "I really want my mom to be heard."

While a few thousand war claims have been filed, Guam lawmakers have said that hundreds more were not able to meet the federal filing deadline.

More than 700 war claimants or their descendants signed a petition from Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes to reopen the claims filing period.

Resolution 121-36 affirms the need for President Joe Biden to act within his administrative authority to remove the statutory deadline of one year to file a claim with the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act claims program, and to extend eligibility for war reparations to descendants of survivors who died after June 20, 2018, the initial filing deadline.

Resolution 54-36 does something similar, by asking Congress to remove any deadline for the survivor of World War II to file a claim, and affirms the need for Congress to repeal a provision in the WWII Loyalty Act that deducts 5% from the claims fund for administrative costs.

Bill 130-36 tasks the governor to submit a plan to the speaker for the payment of war claims to claimants who failed to meet the filing deadline under no fault of their own.