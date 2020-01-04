Some of the survivors of World War II voiced their reactions to the signing into law Friday of local legislation that would pay almost $37 million in war reparations.

Here are their comments:

Amparo Gumataotao Garcia, 88

"I feel very good. I am going to upgrade my house."

Joaquin Tyquiengco, 77

"It's not a matter of the compensation. It's a matter of recognizing the hardship we had to go through."

Celina Gonzalez, 81

"This is my happiest moment. I cannot wait for the check to be sent to me."

Concepcion Matthews, 79

"I am so happy that the governor is going to push it. I hope we will have it before I die."

Cynthia Terlaje, 84

"It's overwhelming. It's just a little compensation but what we had suffered and went through, nobody can pay for what we feel."

Maria Babauta, 80

"It's long overdue. I feel very much for the ones that have passed already. I wasn't really counting on it anymore."

Diana Meno San Nicolas, 75

"It really touches me because I was only seven days old when Guam was liberated and I am still alive now. I hope it will really come true when the check comes out."

Isabelle Duenas, 81

"We feel so good. I am glad that I can attend because the process had been taking too long. As long as we get it, fine with us. I am glad they are doing this for us because there is so many already gone."