Warden on leave after officer alleges sexual harassment

A female officer at the Guam Department of Corrections alleged she was sexually harassed by the prison's warden.

A complaint was filed recently with the Guam Police Department against Col. Alan Borja.

Details of the alleged incident have not been made public.

DOC Director Robert Camacho said Thursday that Borja was placed on paid leave Monday after Camacho learned about the complaint.

"Due to his rank, we wanted to make sure there was no influence on the investigation," Camacho said.

He said GPD's Internal Affairs section is assisting with the investigation.

"I continue to allow the process to work. I want to be fair to both officers and allow the due process," he said. "It's an allegation that is very serious and very concerning."

The officer who filed the complaint has been reassigned to another area within the prison.

Borja declined to comment about the allegations.