Warrant issued for DOC contraband defendant

A man who was among the group charged in connection to a scheme to smuggle drugs and contraband into the Department of Corrections is wanted by a Superior Court of Guam Judge.

Ray Anthony Hocog, who is currently serving probation, was scheduled to appear via teleconference before Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday, but he was a no-show.

The court discussed his latest probation violation, adding that he has twice failed to check in with the Adult Probation Services since March 11.

It was said in court that Hocog also failed a drug test in February.

Sukola issued a $5,000 bench warrant for Hocog's arrest.

Hocog pleaded guilty, last year, to criminal facilitation in connection to the prison contraband investigation.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband after suspected crystal methamphetamine was found in the recreational yard of the Hagåtña Detention Facility in 2017.