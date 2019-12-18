One of the three co-defendants charged in connection to a September game room robbery is wanted by the local court.

Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola issued a $3,000 bench warrant for defendant Jordan Michael Babauta after he failed to report to Adult Probation Services since the start of this month.

Sukola said she'd recently released Babauta from prison.

His co-defendants, Harry George Cruz and Logan Junior Elias, also appeared in court on Tuesday. Defense lawyers for Cruz and Elias told the court they’re negotiating with the prosecutor to enter into a plea agreement.

The three defendants are scheduled back in court on Jan. 14.

Cruz, Elias and Babauta are charged with robbery, theft, aggravated assault, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

A Guam police officer was able to identify one of three suspects caught on video surveillance footage during a robbery at the Game Time game room in Tamuning on Sept. 7.

The suspect had been the officer’s high school classmate, court documents state.

Approximately $7,000 was reported missing from a cash register at the game room.

It's alleged that an employee at the game room was punched in her neck and shoulder and was pushed into a hallway. The employee said her iPhone X, worth about $800, also was taken during the robbery.

The suspects were later caught at a hotel in Tumon.

During a search, officers found a small plastic resealable bag containing a crystalline substance in Elias’ right pants pocket, and a makeshift glass pipe containing a crystalline substance in Babauta’s left pants pocket, documents state.

The items were field-tested and yielded presumptive positive results for amphetamine and methamphetamine, documents state.