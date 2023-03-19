A man on the run from the law, apprehended by Superior Court of Guam marshals on March 13, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and an improvised glass pipe while at a game room in Mangilao when the arrest was made.

A warrant for Jeffery Anthony Salas Espinosa was issued by the Superior Court of Guam in a case that is pending adjudication. Court documents state he has a history of violation and bench warrants had been issued in the case.

According to the complaint filed stemming from Espinosa's recent return of warrant, court marshals located a “small Ziploc baggie with suspected methamphetamine” and an “improvised glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue” in Espinosa's pockets during a pat-down.

The discovery prompted the Guam Police Department to be contacted. Police said both items tested presumptively positive for the presence of suspected methamphetamine.

Espinosa was held on the warrant and later questioned by police on March 15 in regard to the items found during the search. The complaint stated that Espinosa “uttered something to the effect, ‘There were too many hands in my pocket.’”

Espinosa was subsequently charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to the criminal record provided by the Office of the Attorney General to the court, Espinosa was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2005 and that same year, he was convicted in federal court of manufacturing methamphetamine.