Warrant of arrest issued for witness in Moore trial

A warrant of arrest was issued for a man who is expected to testify about the night Nicholas Moore allegedly shot at a man in Agana Heights.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto E. Tolentino ordered that any peace officer can arrest Curtis Garrido, after Garrido failed to appear in court earlier this week.

Garrido, who was previously unnamed in Moore's charging documents, was a witness in the case and allegedly was with the victim the night of the shooting.

According to court documents, Moore, while driving a black Ford F-150 pickup, allegedly shot at Garrido because he allegedly stole money from Moore.

Moore, however, allegedly shot the man with Garrido in the leg twice, documents state, and the man had to be taken to the hospital.

Garrido then fled after the shooting at the Agana Heights gym, according to the complaint.

The absence of Garrido and other witnesses from court Friday paused trial for the day. Trial is scheduled to resume Monday, Aug. 22.

Drug deals

After the warrant of arrest was issued for Garrido, Moore's attorneys and the prosecutors argued in open court over whether the interactions between Garrido and Moore before the night of the shooting could be used as evidence in the trial.

The motion came after Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan said in opening statements that Moore's motive for shooting at Garrido and the victim was retaliation against Garrido for "stealing money that the defendant (Moore) paid him for drugs."

Olan further argued the drug deal is "inextricably intertwined with, and an integral part of, the charge of terrorizing."

Moore's attorneys, however, argued there is no connection between the two events.

"The jury will not be confused without knowing the precise reason the defendant (Moore) is alleged to have participated in a drive-by. The jury will consider facts that transpired at the time of the shooting," wrote William Gavras, one of Moore's three attorneys.

Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing along with illegally possessing a weapon.