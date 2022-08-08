Warren named Andersen's Linebacker of the Week

LINEBACKER: U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elaine Warren, center, client systems technician with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, left, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. Airman 1st Class Allison Martin/U.S. Air Force