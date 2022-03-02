Thousands of sailors aboard visiting vessels, including some who were raised on Guam, will have a chance to enjoy some rest and relaxation during a port visit that begins today.

Naval Base Guam announced that the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, and the USS Spruance, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, will both be arriving to the island in order to resupply, refuel and provide the crew shore leave, casually called "liberty."

The aircraft carrier departed its home port in San Diego with 5,100 crew aboard. A typical Arleigh Burke-class destroyer has around 300 crew members, including officers. “More than 16” of the strike group’s sailors are “Guam natives,” according to the naval base.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Military ship visits have helped prop up the island's struggling tourism industry.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero underscored the continued impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has on the island’s tourism industry, explaining to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in an interview last month that inbound travel from source markets remains difficult to achieve.

“In Guam, we rely on international tourism, not like the U.S. that works with domestic tourism. So, even now, what we are seeing is it’s harder and slower for us to bounce back because of the countries around us that are a market source: Korea, Japan and Taiwan – in their countries they’re still very conservative in their quarantining and their restrictive policies,” she said.

According to the Guam Visitors Bureau, 32% of the 8,896 tourists who came to the island in January were military visitors. This port visit alone would mean March arrivals would exceed half of January’s figures mere days into the new month.

While enjoying their liberty, minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission is a top priority for the strike group.

“Abraham Lincoln and Spruance have 100% vaccination rates and zero COVID cases onboard. All visiting military members will adhere to NBG and local Government of Guam COVID-19 mitigation measures including mask-wearing and social distancing,” the island’s navy base stated.

According to data published by GVB in 2021, visitors from the United States, including those arriving through military port visits, accounted for 62% of tourists that year. The group made up 10% of visitor arrivals in 2020.

Guam has seen an increase in port calls and multinational military exercises since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The island is considered a “safe haven” for visiting commands and ships and has attracted troops from the United Kingdom, India and Singapore during the global health emergency.

Speaking to local reporters earlier this month, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, said major exercises for 2022 were still in the planning stages, but confirmed one large training event called Valiant Shield should return to Guam and the surrounding areas this summer.

“It’ll be a fairly large exercise. It will have, pretty much, every component of the military, so Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines – probably some Space Force play in there as well. A lot of it will take place, off of – not necessarily on the ground because it takes place in the air and on the sea. But a lot of the details are still being worked out,” he said.

Island businesses are encouraged to prepare for the “big ship visit.”

Late last week, the Chamber of Commerce sent a notice to its members regarding the port stop, stating: “There will be approximately 6,000 military personnel on Guam for some R&R. We appreciate the heads-up and encourage all our members and partners to ready our businesses and employees to welcome our guests with a warm Hafa Adai!”