WASC midcycle progress report on Southern High School sheds light on student proficiency

Public school education officials have begun to learn the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student proficiency. And while much remains unclear, a midcycle visit to Southern High School in April from a team from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges shed some light on this looming question.

WASC is an organization that provides accreditation of schools and colleges.

The association noted significant changes and developments seen at the high school over the last two academic years in their midcycle progress report.

Among them are a change in administrative leadership at the school, personnel losses, the implementation of the school-based mentoring program and, of course, COVID-19.

During the pandemic, several policies were put into play. While some came with benefits to students, negative implications were also noted, like a policy granting a “blanket pass” to high school students, which was provided through Resolution 2020-03 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Guam Education Board was approved to temporarily suspend certain policies pertaining to instruction and service learning requirements for School 2019-2020. One such policy is the ‘blanket pass’ that states, that for high school students who received a 59% (failing) grade or below in the third quarter, with the exception of no shows or no evidence submitted, would be granted a grade of 60% (passing) for the semester,” said the progress report.

At the time, education officials ended the school year early as the first surge of COVID-19 cases prompted the island to lock down. Although the decision to allow a blanket pass was welcomed by students who were eager for summer break, WASC officials noted the downside to the policy.

“Although it is only fair that a blanket pass was given to students who showed some work, it became a learning loss when students were to progress to the next grade or class,” the report stated.

GDOE officials noted that students were roughly a year behind in student proficiency prior to the pandemic. The blanket pass only set students already struggling even further behind.

Student proficiency became more unclear as districtwide assessments were waived in that same school year and only a fraction of in-person learners were assessed the following school year.

“Southern High School felt that the DWA results are not a true representation of student performance in order to make curricular decisions. Nonetheless, the departments used the Marks Analysis (Pass/Failure rates) as an interim data source to be utilized to drive instruction,” the report said.

Models of learning

During school year 2020-21, instruction remained difficult across the district, with three models of learning - hard copy, online and in-person - officials noted that for SHS student engagement dropped significantly.

“In January of 2021, Guam DOE removed the hard copy learning. It was obvious that student engagement was nonexistent in that model of learning. Hard copy students had to choose between online learning or attending face-to-face instruction,” the report said.

Although GDOE charted a course to increase student engagement, an executive order suspending the truancy law took away the teeth needed to enforce student attendance.

Adding to the challenge was the unavailability of resources.

“School Attendance Officers and social workers were unable to make home visits for the latter part of SY 2019-2020 and the first semester of SY 2020-2021. Schools were encouraged to reach out to the mayor's office to locate 'missing' students, or students we could not reach by phone or email,” the report said.

WASC officials reviewed the high school’s schoolwide action plan as it related to data on achievement, they noted it as a critical area to address.

“Data on achievement indicates a lack of readiness for entering freshman students, consequently Southern High School should participate in vertical and horizontal articulation across the school district,” the report said.

Personal graduation plan

As a result of the report, SHS identified new areas of focus, such as guiding students through their personal graduation plan.

“The Personal Graduation Plan is the foundation for Southern High School students to be college or career ready upon graduation. When the career goals are set in place, students are more likely to graduate from high school, thus decreasing the dropout rate. The formation of the Personal Graduation Plan will begin in the ninth grade and progression will follow in succeeding years,” the report said.

SHS is also focused on strengthening college and career readiness by providing students with career and learning opportunities.

“SHS will sharpen the Career and Technical Education guidelines in order to support our students as they make their postsecondary decisions. This will include additional course offerings as determined by student interests and needs,” the report said.