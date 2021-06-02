Watch out for box jellyfish; DAWR anticipates box jellyfish may be in Guam waters from June 3-5

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is calling on residents and visitors to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats, according to a press release.

Box jellyfish are anticipated from June 3-5.

Officials reiterate that box jellyfish can sting even if washed on the beach and dead.

While jellyfish seen in Guam typically aren't lethal, some people are more sensitive to their sting. A man who is believed to have been stung by jellyfish while in the waters off of Agat had to be hospitalized.

Brent Tibbatts, fisheries biologist at the Guam Department of Agriculture, said box jellyfish are typically found about nine days after a full moon. Guam had a clouded view of a lunar eclipse at the height of May's full moon on May 26.

Tibbatts said when jellyfish sting, the tentacles may still be clinging to a person's body.

“The first thing is to remove the remaining tentacles with a stick or a driver’s license, something hard to remove them. Then an application of vinegar will generally neutralize any stingers left on the body, and then heat will help alleviate the pain,” Tibbatts has said.

If a person has a sensitivity to box jellyfish stings, medical treatment is necessary to address shortness of breath, extreme pain, or rash.

DAWR Fisheries are asking residents who see box jellyfish, to notify them at (671) 735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.