When going to the beach, be careful not to get stung by box jellyfish.

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources' Fisheries division said the public needs to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

They are expected from May 5-7 on Guam shores and waters.

Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if they wash up on the beach and are dead, the division stated.