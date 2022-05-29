Beachgoers might have seen the recent warning for box jellyfish, which can sting even if beached and dead, but there is another stinging ocean blob to be wary of around Guam's waters and beaches - the infamous man-of-war.

"They're both relevant stingers. They're both dangers to our swimmers and the people that live on Guam. However, they have totally different patterns in the way that they live," said Colin Anthony, a graduate researcher pursuing a master's degree at the University of Guam Marine Laboratory.

The Portuguese man-of-war is not a jellyfish. It is a siphonophore - a living colony of tiny genetically identical organisms that take on specialized functions and act as a whole. At the top of the man-of-war is the iconic balloon-like structure that allows the creatures to float on the ocean surface. Below the surface trail tentacles containing stinging nematocysts.

Portuguese men-of-war travel with the wind and can wash up on beaches during windy weather and after storms, but they mainly occur on the east side of Guam, the windward side, Anthony said. The man-of-war also can sting after washing ashore.

The sting can cause death in humans in some parts of the world, but fortunately, those around Guam are less dangerous, although they can still deliver a "gnarly sting," according to Anthony.

The man-of-war is more of an issue from December through March when it is windy and the creatures can be seen on the surface, he said. Kite surfers are prone to getting stung by them, Anthony said.

Anthony was stung on the hands by a man-of-war while out in the water taking photographs for his research.

"It stung my hands a lot and it made my joints really tight. And then it kind of made me sick to my stomach," he said.

Box jellyfish, on the other hand, are single organisms. Unlike the man-of-war, box jellyfish are active swimmers that hunt prey. There are two species around Guam: Alatina alata and Copula sivickisi, Anthony said.

The Alatina alata more likely come up from deeper waters during full moons, while the Copula sivickisi sleep during the day and seem to come out at night when marine organisms spawn, according to Anthony.

Both species appear on reef flats at night, he said.

Box jellyfish live around Guam year-round, but Anthony said he believes they are more common in the summer months, when the water is calm. That may be because it is difficult for them to swim in high currents.

The sting from a box jellyfish can also be deadly in other parts of the world, but the ones around Guam are not as dangerous, according to Anthony, who described their sting as like a bee sting.

"They're painful, they suck, but they won't kill you," he said.