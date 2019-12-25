Watch tomorrow's solar eclipse in Tamuning

Michael Knight from The Point radio show is inviting the community to come out to an eclipse viewing party at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort on Dec. 26.

The moon will cover the sun in what is known as an annular eclipse, resulting in a dramatic “Ring of Fire."

No solar eclipse should be viewed directly without a filter. Doing so can blind you. Only watch an eclipse indirectly, or with eclipse glasses or a sun filter. Normal sunglasses won't be able to block the damaging radiation.

The viewing party will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The "Ring of Fire" is expected to form about 5 p.m.