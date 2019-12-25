Watch tomorrow's solar eclipse in Tamuning

RING OF FIRE: A multiple exposure image shows the 2017 solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality, as seen from Clingmans Dome in Tennessee. Guam will see a similar eclipse tomorrow evening. Reuters

 Jonathan Ernst

Michael Knight from The Point radio show is inviting the community to come out to an eclipse viewing party at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort on Dec. 26.

The moon will cover the sun in what is known as an annular eclipse, resulting in a dramatic “Ring of Fire."

No solar eclipse should be viewed directly without a filter. Doing so can blind you. Only watch an eclipse indirectly, or with eclipse glasses or a sun filter. Normal sunglasses won't be able to block the damaging radiation.

The viewing party will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The "Ring of Fire" is expected to form about 5 p.m.

