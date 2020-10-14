Watchdog: 11 senatorial candidates did not respond to transparency survey

Eleven out of 29 candidates running for the 15-seat Guam Legislature did not respond to the Vigilance Committee's nonpartisan survey promoting openness and transparency in government.

Eighteen senatorial candidates responded to the survey. The deadline to respond to the survey was on Oct. 9.

“Year after year, promises are made by public officials who come and go. While these promises can be enticing, talk is cheap. And even those with good intentions have difficulty keeping promises they make to the people. If transparency is important to you, we recommend every citizen use the candidate responses to our survey as a tool to measure promises and raise community expectations,” committee member Lee Webber stated in a press release Tuesday.

Webber further stated, “Some of the candidate responses agreed with the outright suspension of the Open Government Law during a public health emergency – which came as a surprise to us – while others understood the importance of our government being open and transparent to the people with its decision-making. We were also very pleased with the willingness of these candidates to have an open dialogue on open government and transparency.”

“Our mission is to promote ways to improve the dissemination and disclosure of information to the general public, and having a healthy dialogue on openness and transparency is a great place to start. We would like to thank everyone who participated in our survey on openness and transparency in government,” Webber added.

Landing on the "did not respond" list on the survey were: John Ananich, Chris Carillo, Joseph Cruz, David Duenas, Don Edquilane, Franklin Meno, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. Joe San Agustin, Sandra Seau, Sen. Amanda Shelton and Sen. Mary Torres.

The Vigilance Committee is a nonprofit dedicated to requiring compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act and seeks to promote ways to improve the dissemination and disclosure of information to the general public including, but not limited to: detecting violations of the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act, causing the enforcement of the Act, and strengthening the laws of disclosure on all fronts.