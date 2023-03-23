Water assistance application deadline Sept. 30

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, administered by the Department of Administration, has provided more than $151,000 in water assistance to low-income families and individuals facing pandemic-related hardship since opening just over one year ago, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

“This first-of-its-kind water assistance program expanded access to more affordable water and helps low-income households affected by the pandemic pay their water and wastewater bills, avoid shut-offs, and (supports) household water reconnections related to nonpayment,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor is urging residents to apply for the utility assistance before the deadline, set for Sept. 30.

The LIHWAP is a temporary federal emergency assistance program created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Guam was awarded $206,371 to assist eligible households with water assistance, the governor's office stated.

Guam’s LIHWAP began in February 2022, providing families with financial relief for water and wastewater payments. A total of 305 applications have been processed and approved, according to Adelup's release.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30 or until funds are exhausted.

The water assistance program provides a one-time payment of up to $1,000 to assist eligible low-income households with their current water and wastewater bill, arrears, late fees, disconnection fees and reconnection fees through a payment plan.

Payments will be made directly to the Guam Waterworks Authority.

Applications may be downloaded at doa.guam.gov. Hard copy applications may be picked up and submitted at the LIHWAP office on the second floor of the ITC building, Suite 215, in Tamuning, and at the Government of Guam Relief Center on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.

“We all know why having safe, reliable drinking water and sewer services is important,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated. “And the pandemic reiterated the public health imperative. With the program set to expire this September, we support an anticipated federal effort to build on this program and safeguard water affordability for low-income families moving forward.”