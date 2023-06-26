Water service was restored to all villages Thursday, the Guam Waterworks Authority said in a news release, but pocket outages may continue to occur.

"The system is now producing water at pre-typhoon levels and distributing it to all service areas, which is a huge milestone after Typhoon Mawar," GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said in the release.

"This would not be possible without our water and wastewater crews working day and night to help our systems get back to full operation. While we understand that the work will continue, these team members deserve to be acknowledged and recognized for their tireless pursuit of full water service restoration for the people of Guam," he said.

Isolated outages still may occur due to service connections damaged during the typhoon or in post-storm cleanup, and there's a possibility of low water pressure during peak demand times while GWA continues to build reservoir levels, the agency said in the release.

"We have received some notifications from residents that do not have water, and our crews have discovered water pipes or other assets that sustained storm damage and required repair before water service could be restored to those areas," Bordallo said in the release. "If you find your water service is still not restored, or you see damaged or leaking water pipes, please notify GWA, so we are able to deploy a crew to assess and make repairs as soon as possible."

Power

The Guam Power Authority continues to repair transmission lines from the Piti substation to the Orote and Apra substations. A crew from Washington state will continue to work on transmission lines addressing the southern part of the island, the power utility stated in a press release.

No rotating outages are needed for the transmission work, GPA said, but motorists should expect lane closures from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as possible traffic detours.

"Crews will need to close off lanes on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive Piti, Route 2A Sånta Rita-Sumai, Route 5 and toward the Apra substation. Additionally, traffic around the intersection on Routes 1 and 2A may also be affected," GPA said in the release.