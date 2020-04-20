Water, power utilities offer payment plans

Water and power service will not be shut off for customers who are unable to pay during the coronavirus pandemic, but they eventually will have to pay all deferred amounts.

The Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority are trying to level with their financially struggling customers by working out payment plans.

For GWA, customers will have six months to repay up to three months of deferred payments.

This will help those who are unable to pay some or all of their water bills for February, March and April, as an example.

Miguel Bordallo, general manager of GWA, said, while the agency encourages all customers to keep up with their utility payments in order to ensure services can be delivered, residential customers with demonstrated financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 may ask to defer payment of portions of their monthly bills.

"Deferral period is up to three months, after which repayment will start and all deferred amounts will have to be repaid within six months," Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post.

GWA, he said, will reevaluate the program after three months to determine if it should be extended.

Power bills, trash collection

While GPA had yet to respond to the Post's questions, its April open letter to its customers stated it has payment plans for customers who have difficulty paying their electric bills because of the pandemic.

GPA said it will work with customers who provide supporting documentation or evidence to show that they are directly impacted by events associated with COVID-19, including loss of employment or substantially reduced work hours.

"GPA will assist customers requiring payment plans, subject to review and adjustments as necessary," GPA said.

The Guam Solid Waste Authority board of directors said GSWA will not discontinue trash collection service for its customers over nonpayment as a result of the pandemic's financial toll.