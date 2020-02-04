Water rate hikes to be discussed

Water utility officials and Public Utility Commission consultants will hold a working session on Feb. 19 to discuss the pending rate petition from the Guam Waterworks Authority.

The petition is the third five-year capital improvement and financial plan for GWA. The plan projects rate increases over five years to fund capital improvement projects. The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which holds oversight of GWA, approved the plan in June 2019.

But the PUC has final authority over rate increases.

"The purpose of (the meeting) is for you commissioners to ask whatever questions … that whole evening will be dedicated to your questions," PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky told PUC members at a meeting last week.

The initial rate proposals amounted to 38% over five years, but a stipulation between GWA and the PUC consultant Georgetown Consulting Group saw the rates decrease significantly.

The initial petition saw a 10% increase in 2020 for the basic water charge, an 8.5% hike in 2021, an 8% increase in 2022, a 6.5% increase in 2023 and a 5% hike in 2024.

The stipulated plan has 5% increases for 2020 and 2021, a 5.5% increase for 2022, a 3% increase for 2023 and a 2.5% increase in 2024. The rates are subject to adjustment.