Water rate to increase 5%

Guam Waterworks Authority customers can expect a 5% increase in their water bills starting in March.

The Public Utilities Commission on Thursday night adopted a stipulation between the water utility and a PUC consultant, which includes water rate increases for this year and the next.

The rate hikes for fiscal 2020 and 2021 were stipulated between GWA and Georgetown Consulting Group to be 5% each year.

Most of the discussion Thursday night was dedicated to rate compression, which was ultimately denied.

As a result, the water rate will increase by 5% in March. Ratepayers should begin seeing the increase in their bill's after March 5. The next 5% hike will take place next fiscal year.

Because GWA is now months into fiscal 2020, it anticipates losing out on collecting $2.2 million in 2020, failing to meet the cash balance in the stipulation.

Its position was that the PUC should have adopted compressed rates.

"We didn't sign this thinking we would get seven months (of revenue)," GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said at Thursday night's PUC meeting.

If the PUC would not consider compression, he asked that the PUC consider a reduction in GWA's 2020 expenses in the stipulation. Otherwise, with reduced revenues, it would be unfair, he said.

Compression would have changed the rate increase for the remainder of fiscal 2020 to be 8.5% and the increase the following year to be 2% instead of 5%.

The PUC has implemented compressed rates in the past, allowing GWA to obtain what would have been lost revenue.

But the issue is that compressed rates weren't discussed in stipulation negotiations, according to PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky.

GWA management had called that an oversight.

Bringing up the issue now goes against the purpose of a stipulation and placed the PUC in a difficult position, Horecky added.

"I believe the commission really cannot consider compression," he said.

It's not practical for the PUC to come back and second-guess the stipulation or decide what they should do about compression with the limited information they have, Horecky added.

Commissioners also discussed the economic implications of the novel coronavirus as it related to the affordability of rate increases.

PUC member Pedro Guerrero said an increase to anyone, including GovGuam, won't be good at this time.

He was the only one to vote against the stipulation. The vote was 4-1.

PUC members Doris Flores Brooks, Michael Pangelinan, Rowena Perez-Camacho and Chairman Jeff Johnson voted in favor.

The rates are part of a stipulated five-year plan for the utility.

Rate increases for 2022 through 2024 are to be updated following the completion of studies that look into projected water sales, water loss reduction initiatives, the cost of service and others. The studies are due by March 1, 2021.

The rate plan is to help the utility pay off its next bond borrowing. The proceeds of the borrowing will be spent on capital improvement projects, including court-ordered projects.