Water rates could rise

Guam ratepayers could see higher monthly water bills beginning in October.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities adopted the updated five-year plan and rate proposal for the Guam Waterworks Authority on Tuesday night. The adopted proposal still has to go before the Public Utilities Commission, which has ultimate authority over rates.

The update includes annual rate increases of 10% in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, with a final rate increase of 7% in fiscal 2024 to round out the current five-year financial plan. These are assuming the water agency doesn't receive any American Rescue Plan moneys.

Ultimately, for the average residential customer using about 7,500 gallons – for combined water and sewer – their bill would go from about $99 today to about $116 by 2024, according to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo. The proposed rate increases represent average adjustments for GWA systemwide, but as part of the updated plan, the utility is also to implement proposed water and sewer rate design changes.

These include adoption of base charge increases for water services and new base charges for wastewater services based on meter size, a new volumetric residential sewer rate and revised non-residential rates, adoption of a three-tiered residential rate structure based on how much water is consumed, and the establishment of a customer assistance program, which grants discounted rates for qualified low income families.

Bordallo said residents who use up to the 4,000-gallon mark will see cheaper rates in 2022 compared to today, for combined water and wastewater services. Low income customers will continue to see savings afterward, but rates will increase for other residential customers.

American Rescue Plan

It was stated during last week's work session that an infusion of about $14.4 million from the federal relief package to GWA could reduce the 10% rate increases to 7.5% in fiscal 2022 and 2023.

Discussions last week indicated some talks with the governor's office had taken place, but it was uncertain whether confirmation would come before May 1, which is when GWA must submit its financial plan update and rate proposals to the PUC.

As of last week, more than $600 million anticipated from the American Rescue Plan had not reached Guam, and Adelup was still waiting on guidance for the use of federal aid dollars.

On Tuesday, Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the situation remained unchanged.

Improvement projects

The rate increases are to help pay for capital improvement projects and debt service.

The PUC, in late February 2020, adopted a stipulation between GWA and PUC consultant Georgetown Consulting Group, which sets 5% rate increases for 2020 and 2021.

Rate increases for the remaining three years of GWA's five-year plan were to be updated based on studies related to demand forecasting, water loss reduction, cost of service, affordability/rate design, capital financing alternatives, capitalized labor, and cesspool and septic tank elimination.

Those studies were submitted to the PUC at the end of March.

Water loss and rate increases

According to consultant Eric Rothstein, certain savings assumed at the beginning of the process, such as those from water loss reduction, did not meet expectations.

Projected rate increases based strictly on findings from the studies were astronomical. Rates would rise by 31% in fiscal 2022, by 11.5% in fiscal 2023 and by 7% in fiscal 2024 based on the stipulated studies unaltered.

As that would be untenable, GWA proposed adjustments, which include temporarily reducing its debt service coverage target, taking a more optimistic view of pandemic recovery and water usage trends, the continuation of cost containment measures that were taken in response to COVID-19 through fiscal 2024, as well as implementing the water loss control program but with more realistic assumptions about expense reductions and other initiatives contemplated in the analytical studies.