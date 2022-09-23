The Public Utilities Commission has decided on a 5.5% rate increase for the Guam Waterworks Authority in fiscal year 2023, and has set another 5.5% increase for fiscal 2024, subject to review.

The 2023 rate hike will become effective in October, the beginning of the fiscal year.

The vote was five to one Thursday, with Commissioner Pedro Guerrero being the sole nay vote. Commissioner Doris Flores Brooks initiated the move to adopt the 5.5% rate increases.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The rates are one percentage point higher than the rates recommended by the PUC's consultant.

GWA's financial projections showed that the consultant's proposed rate increases - 4.5% each for fiscal 2023 and 2024 - would fall short of meeting debt service coverage requirements by 2024.

PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson noted that if the 4.5% rate increases functioned as a working baseline, then an argument could be made that rate hikes should at least be at 5.5% for the upcoming two fiscal years. That would essentially be a minimum at this point, considering what GWA's annual revenues are and some losses in rate mitigation coming from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to Johnson.

The PUC decision, which followed extensive dialogue Thursday night, still drew concern from GWA General Miguel Bordallo, primarily over the idea that GWA would burn through its reserves and be unable to meet debt service coverage requirements even with the rate hikes.

This approach may result in GWA to requesting a larger rate increase for fiscal 2024 - or go into technical default on its bonds, according to Bordallo.

"When we come back for a 'true-up' we'll redo our projections, and my concern is when we redo those projections, they're going to show, with only a 5.5% rate increase, that we won't meet the debt service coverage requirements ... If we do need a higher rate increase, we have to do the analysis to figure out what that might be, but it's likely that we might ask for more than 5.5% when we come back for the true up," Bordallo said.

The rate increases are the final set of a current five-year plan for the water utility. Rates were last set in 2020 when the PUC adopted a stipulation between GWA and a PUC consultant that included 5% rate increases for 2020 and 2021.

Rate increases for 2022 through 2024 were to be updated following the completion of certain studies.

While those studies were completed, GWA and the PUC's consultant, Georgetown Consulting Group, differed on rate proposals. The rate case process for 2022 essentially lasted the entire fiscal year, meaning no changes for the year were ever decided.

It also resulted in the reduction of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds set aside to mitigate GWA rate increases. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero initially allocated about $14 million for the rate mitigation, but as the rate case progressed without resolution, she ultimately drew out $2 million from the allotment to add to the Local Employers Assistance Program.

For fiscal 2023, GWA requested that the PUC adopt its proposed rate design, which included tiered "volumetric rates." This new rate design would effectively result in an 8.1% increase over fiscal 2021 revenues but would result in lower water and sewer rates for 30% to 40% of GWA's customer base, according to the water utility. This request also incorporated a 6.5% increase in fiscal 2024, subject to review.

However, the PUC decided to hold off tackling the new rate structure Thursday. Commissioners also deferred acting on GWA's proposed customer assistance program, which would grant discounted rates for qualified low-income families.

In the meantime, GWA is to work on securing local or federal grant funding for the program as well as any necessary legislation.