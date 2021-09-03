Extended contractor work has slowed or stopped water services to residents and businesses in the area.

Water services are estimated to resume around 5 p.m. Friday, said Miguel Bordallo, general manager of GWA.

"The airport reservoir is at very low levels due to the extension of the scheduled outage for contractor work, and customers closest to the reservoir will be the last to see their pressures return to normal levels," he stated.

The outage was expected to affect Upper Tumon, Tamuning, Piti, Hagåtña, Anigua, and Asan. It was originally scheduled to end at 1 p.m.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Vehicle Registration Branch, located at the Department of Public Works in Upper Tumon, shut down due to the water outage. DRT officials said residents can phone DRT’s Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 with any questions.