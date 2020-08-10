Watson takes command of Army garrison at Fort Lee

Col. Karin L. Watson took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee on Friday morning at a ceremony in the Lee Club. She replaced Col. Hollie J. Martin, who is retiring after 26 years of military service.

Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg of the Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee commanding general, was present for the ceremony.

Watson, who hails from Guam, was commissioned in 1998 through the ROTC Program at the University of Guam. She rose through the ranks as a Military Police Corps officer.

During her remarks, the married mother of two expressed a sense of encouragement in leading what she described as a team-oriented organization.

"The Army is a team sport, and what I have seen at Fort Lee thus far is a fine example of a team of teams," she said. "As Col. Martin has expressed to me on multiple occasions, the Fort Lee team is comprised of great people with a wealth of experience who do their jobs very well."

Background

Prior to her assignment at Fort Lee, Watson attended the National War College, where she earned a master's degree in national security strategy with a concentration in cybersecurity leadership.

Watson's other assignments include tours as the 705th Military Police Battalion and facility commander at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; and division chief, detainee affairs, Joint Staff J-37 Directorate of Special Operations and Counterterrorism, at the Pentagon.

She has deployed for Operation Bright Star, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Watson grew up in Dededo and was raised by her grandfather, the late Cen Labella. She graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1993.