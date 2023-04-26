Through Manny Crisostomo's camera lens, there are community, dance and ocean waves that brought the Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist back to the lands of Oceania. In his latest exhibition, Crisostomo returns to his native Guam to bring an interactive experience and his new book project, "Wayfinding: My Personal Pasifika," at the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency gallery, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1.

Despite what the gallery has on display, his work is anything but black and white – touching upon the emotional and textural complexities of island life: From evacuees staying in Saipan due to volcanic tremors in Pagan, and Hawaiian hula dancers in grass skirts and kukui nut leis, to children playing on a swing in their backyard on Guam.

Exhibit "Wayfinding: My Personal Pasifika" by Manny Crisostomo will be featured at the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency gallery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1. As part of the interactive experience, attendees are welcome to use red stickers, handed out by the CAHA Gallery, to select pieces they feel most connected to.

While not all of his works are monochromatic, he edited some photos' colors to add uniformity and clarity to the stories and the life of the people he captured.

"Some of these pictures that are (from) four years ago, I mean, I shot them (on) black and white film," Crisostomo explained to The Guam Daily Post. He pointed to festival photos of traditional dancers, island family life and protesters fighting for land.

'Wayfinding'

During his teenage years, Crisostomo's interest in photography grew after participating in the yearbook committee at Father Dueñas Memorial School, his alma mater. But his time as a journalist at the Pacific Daily News was where he took his photography skills to a professional level on Guam, Oceania and the mainland United States.

In 1989, the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography was awarded to Crisostomo for a special section in the Detroit Free Press, “A Class Act, The Life and Times of Southwestern High School,” documenting the student experience and dynamics of an inner-city high school in Detroit.

Fast-forward to April 2023, where he shows the connection between island life across Oceania as seen in dance, family and boating, which are close to his heart.

"That's where the whole 'wayfinding' comes out. I'm finding my way through my pictures. And lately, as I've been going through it, I said, 'This is who I am,' in a sense. All these pictures sort of embody me, my DNA, so to speak," he said.

Dance

In one of his other featured books, "The Visual Kinship," the photojournalist explores dance photography, this time using bold colors, angles and moments of getting ready before a performance. As someone who has been shooting the Sacramento Ballet for 15 years, Crisostomo was able to gain a relationship with the studio, allowing him to take behind-the-scenes shots. The photos feature connection in poses and dance accessories, including the essential flowing skirts, as well as the action shots, whether grounded or leaping in the air.

"I took ballet when I was young, and I was really bad," Crisostomo chuckled when asked if there was a reason for the interest in dance photography. "When I came back in my 30s, I did ballet just to get in shape!"

He mentioned the importance of taking shots of cultural dance, since he sees it as a slowly disappearing practice.

Crisostomo said his passion was always in documentary and the emotions that the medium helps bring out in people. Crisostomo shares his array of experiences when behind the lens, during dance performances, when taking photos of the inner-city high schools in Detroit, to family life surrounded by nature in the tropics that he frequently and passionately returns to.

"Be true to what you want," he said. "I'm really blessed that I found this path."